Hedman scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner kick-started the Bolts' offense early in the second period, helping set up Steven Stamkos for the team's first tally before lighting the lamp himself less than five minutes later. Hedman has seven multi-point performances in 16 games this season, fueling a career-best scoring pace that has allowed him to rack up four goals and 17 points so far.