Hedman scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, while adding four shots, three blocked shots, two hits, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

The All-Star blueliner set up Ondrej Palat for the Bolts' first goal early in the second period as they began a comeback from a 3-0 deficit, then Palat returned the favor exactly four minutes later as Hedman tied the game at 3-3. The 30-year-old has a four-game point streak going, and on the season Hedman's on a career-best scoring pace with five goals and 24 points through 23 contests.