Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points Thursday

Hedman scored a power-play goal while also dishing an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hedman capped the scoring with an extra-man tally 16:21 into the final frame, putting to rest any faint hopes the visitors had of catching up after cutting a 4-0 deficit in half earlier in the period. The talented defenseman's lit the lamp four times in his past nine games after failing to score over the previous seven.

