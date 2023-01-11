Hedman notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Tampa Bay power play scored three times on the night, with Hedman involved in a first-period tally by Nick Paul and Nikita Kucherov's game-winner in the third. Hedman had missed Tampa Bay's prior contest due to the birth of his second child, but the absence didn't derail his momentum -- the All-Star blueliner has six multi-point performances in his last 11 games, piling up 15 assists (but no goals) over that stretch.