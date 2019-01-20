Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two-straight two-point games

Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over San Jose.

He has two straight, two-point efforts under his belt. While Hedman's overall totals are lower than they have been in the past, he is still on pace to deliver close to 60 points this season. That makes Hedman particularly valuable in the second half if you can get him in a trade.

More News
Our Latest Stories