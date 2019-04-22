Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unable to return to action

Hedman (undisclosed) was never able to return to action before the Lightning were defeated in the playoffs.

Hedman suited up in just two of the final eight games of the season due to an undisclosed injury. The Swede will enter the fourth year of his eight-year contract extension he signed in 2016, having produced 12 goals and 54 points this campaign. Following the strong showing, the 28-year-old is up for the coveted Norris Trophy for the third year in a row. Just two years removed from a 72-point showing, Hedman will likely use the offseason to get healthy before readying for a bounce-back year in 2019-20.