Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable Monday

Hedman (upper body) is day-to-day and won't be in action against Ottawa on Monday.

Hedman exited Saturday's clash with Washington after logging just 7:58 of ice time. While a day-to-day label is a good sign for the blueliner, any injury at this stage of the season will be concerning for fantasy owners and fans alike. The Swede will have three more regular-season contests to possibly return to the lineup before the Lightning start their pursuit of Lord Stanley's cup.