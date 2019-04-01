Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable Monday
Hedman (upper body) is day-to-day and won't be in action against Ottawa on Monday.
Hedman exited Saturday's clash with Washington after logging just 7:58 of ice time. While a day-to-day label is a good sign for the blueliner, any injury at this stage of the season will be concerning for fantasy owners and fans alike. The Swede will have three more regular-season contests to possibly return to the lineup before the Lightning start their pursuit of Lord Stanley's cup.
