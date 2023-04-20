Hedman (undisclosed) will miss Game 2 versus Toronto on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hedman was injured during Tuesday's contest and logged just 6:35 of ice time in that game as a result. He was a vital part of the Lightning's blue line during the regular season, recording nine goals, 49 points, 95 hits and 136 blocks in 76 outings while averaging 23:43. With Hedman unavailable, Haydn Fleury is projected to draw into the lineup after being a healthy scratch Tuesday.