Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will miss at least a week

Hedman (upper body) will be re-evaluated in a week, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hedman's injury came on a collision with Golden Knights' forward, Ryan Reaves and ultimately led to the Lightning blueliner slamming into the boards. The injury isn't believed to be serious but regardless, the Norris Trophy winner is going to sit for a few as a result of it.

