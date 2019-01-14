Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will not return Sunday

Hedman (upper body) left Sunday's game against the Islanders and will not return, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hedman got into an odd collision with a ref early in the second period and did not come back to the ice. It appeared that he was holding his face or head, but the team has simply labeled it an upper-body injury for the time being. An update should be available after the game.

