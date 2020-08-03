Hedman, as expected, will be in action versus Tampa Bay on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman rejoined the club after spending time away to deal with a family matter and will be right back into the top power-play unit. In his last 10 outings, the defender racked up two goals and eight helpers, including a trio of power-play points and figures to be a top-end fantasy play Monday.
