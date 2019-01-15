Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will play Tuesday
Hedman (upper body) will rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Stars, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hedman was limited to just 7:58 of ice time Sunday because of the injury, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. He should resume his duties on the top pairing and as part of the top power-play unit Tuesday and can be utilized as usual in fantasy lineups.
