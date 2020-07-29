Hedman (personal) is scheduled to join his teammates in Toronto on Friday, NHL.com's Bryan Burns reports.

Hedman remained in Tampa Bay when the Lightning traveled to Toronto on Sunday to attend to a personal matter, but he'll enter the bubble Friday in time to log a few practices ahead of the Lightning's first round robin game against the Capitals on Monday. The Norris Trophy finalist racked up 11 goals and 55 points in 66 games during the regular season, making him one of the top options among defensemen for those participating in playoff pools.