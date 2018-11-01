Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will sit through weekend
Hedman (upper body) will be sidelined through at least Saturday and Sunday's games, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Bolts coach Jon Cooper suggested earlier in the week that Hedman would likely sit through the weekend, but now any hope of him rejoining the lineup can be officially taken out of consideration. There's no firm timetable for the star blueliner's return at this point, so a reasonable chance exists that his absence will extend beyond the back-to-back set.
