Hedman won't accompany the team to Toronto on Sunday while he tends to a "personal matter," Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
The details of Hedman's absence remain unclear, but he will stay back with the team's strength coach before heading to Toronto on Friday. As of now, Hedman's status for the NHL's restart don't appear in doubt, but check back in the coming days to reassure his status.
