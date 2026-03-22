Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play in Calgary
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (illness) isn't available for Sunday's road contest versus the Flames, according to the NHL media site.
Hedman will miss his second straight game after being unable to finish Thursday's matchup in Vancouver. Emil Lilleberg will remain in the lineup due to Hedman's absence. The Lightning's next game is at home against the Wild on Tuesday, but it's currently unclear if the 35-year-old Hedman will be an option for that cross-conference meeting.
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