Hedman (lower body) is considered day-to-day and will not be available Sunday against Anaheim, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The day-to-day designation is good news but Hedman will be absent for at least one game. The veteran blueliner has been his usual self on the offensive end this year, racking up 12 goals and 69 points through 68 contests. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Bruins.