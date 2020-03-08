Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't play Sunday
Hedman (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman will miss Sunday's game after leaving Saturday's game against the Bruins with an undisclosed issue. The specifics around the defenseman's injury remain unclear, however the team did announce that Hedman is considered day-to-day. Despite the Swede sitting out, the team did get good news with fellow defenseman Ryan McDonagh (lower body) set to return to the lineup after almost a month absence. Hedman's next chance to suit up is in Tuesday's game against Toronto.
