Hedman (undisclosed) won't play against New Jersey on Tuesday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman will miss his fourth straight game, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup. He has 12 assists, 23 shots on net and 28 blocked shots through 15 appearances this season. Darren Raddysh has been skating on Tampa Bay's top pairing due to Hedman's absence.