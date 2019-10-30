Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't return to Tuesday's game
Hedman suffered an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game against the Rangers and won't return, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what caused Hedman's exit, but it's certainly concerning he was ruled out for the evening before the midway point of the game. His status for Wednesday's matchup against the Devils is uncertain.
