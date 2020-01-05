Play

Lightning's Victor Hedman: Yet another strong day at office

Hedman picked up two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Hedman is up to 39 points (nine goals, 30 assists) in 38 games. He's quietly delivering another Norris-caliber season, but with so many strong performances by defenders, Hedman may be hard-pressed to earn a nomination.

