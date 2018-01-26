Namestnikov scored twice in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

He now has back-to-back two-point efforts after going five games without points. Namestnikov had delivered just two assists in his previous nine games, so it's nice to see this mini-run. He continues to pad his career season and now has 39 points, including 18 goals, in 49 games.

