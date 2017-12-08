Namestnikov scored a goal and added two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

The three-point showing ups Namestnikov to 12 goals, 27 points and 72 shots through 28 games for the campaign. He's been stapled to Steven Stamkos' flank all season, and the duo have been an offensive force. It might be difficult for Namestnikov to keep up his current pace all year, but there's also no reason to expect him to slow down considerably, either.