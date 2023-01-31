Namestnikov picked up an assist Saturday night in a 5-2 win over the Kings.

He picked up the secondary assist on Corey Perry's game winner in the first period. Namestnikov's assist was his first since Dec. 15 and just his fourth point in 18 games since. His ice time on the Bolts' fourth line typically hovers under 10 minutes a game and he only delivers about one hit a game. Namestnikov has carved out a serviceable NHL career -- his next game will be his 600th. But his fantasy value is limited.