Namestnikov opened Tuesday with a first-period assist, but the Lightning could not keep the visiting Flyers from earning a come-from-behind 3-2 victory.

Namestnikov, who is back with the team which drafted him in the first round in 2011, seeks to regain his scoring touch. The much-traveled Namestnikov aims to reach the 20-goal milestone for the first time since 2017-18 when he had 22 for the Lightning and Rangers. The 29-year-old center also dressed for the Senators, Avalanche, Red Wings, and Stars over the previous three seasons.