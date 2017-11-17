Namestnikov extended his point streak to five games with an assist in Thursday's win over Dallas.

Namestnikov was dangerous all night, firing seven shots on goal in a 6-1 victory. While his linemates Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov sit 1-2 in NHL scoring, Namestnikov is having himself a fantastic season and is up to 20 points in 19 contests. The sniper is sporting a great plus-10 rating and has been lethal on the first power-play unit, making him an automatic roll every game.