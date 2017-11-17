Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Extends point streak against Dallas
Namestnikov extended his point streak to five games with an assist in Thursday's win over Dallas.
Namestnikov was dangerous all night, firing seven shots on goal in a 6-1 victory. While his linemates Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov sit 1-2 in NHL scoring, Namestnikov is having himself a fantastic season and is up to 20 points in 19 contests. The sniper is sporting a great plus-10 rating and has been lethal on the first power-play unit, making him an automatic roll every game.
