Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Factors into two man-advantage scoring plays
Namestnikov delivered a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 7-1 drubbing of the Penguins at home.
The Russian is planted on a top line that's considered one of the very best in the league, joining forces with fellow countryman Nikita Kucherov (16 points in nine games) and Steven Stamkos (18 in nine). Namestnikov himself has collected three goals and seven helpers this season, with half of his points taking place on the man advantage. Tampa Bay's offense looks ridiculously good in the early going, so continue rolling each of these guys out with confidence.
More News
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Five games, five points playing on top line•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Three points in first two games•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Slots onto top line on first day of camp•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Getting goals at Worlds•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Remains sidelined•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...