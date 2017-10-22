Namestnikov delivered a pair of power-play assists in Saturday's 7-1 drubbing of the Penguins at home.

The Russian is planted on a top line that's considered one of the very best in the league, joining forces with fellow countryman Nikita Kucherov (16 points in nine games) and Steven Stamkos (18 in nine). Namestnikov himself has collected three goals and seven helpers this season, with half of his points taking place on the man advantage. Tampa Bay's offense looks ridiculously good in the early going, so continue rolling each of these guys out with confidence.