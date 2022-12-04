Namestnikov scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Toronto.
It was his first goal this season; it took 24 games to arrive. Namestnikov has good offensive skills, but at 30, his best is behind him. With five points in those 24 this season, he's just not a fantasy force.
