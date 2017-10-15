Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Five games, five points playing on top line
Namestnikov tallied an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over St. Louis.
Namestnikov has five points (two goals, three assists) in five games and three of those have come on the power play. Add in 15 hits and 13 shots, and you have solid, multi-category production. He should be owned in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.
