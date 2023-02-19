Namestnikov scored a goal and an assist on one shot in the Lightning's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Namestnikov opened the scoring Saturday, redirecting a shot by Corey Perry past Adin Hill. He also added a helper on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's goal in the third period. This performance gives Namestnikov goals in two of his last three games. On the season, he has six goals and 14 points in 53 games.