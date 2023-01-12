Namestnikov scored a goal Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Columbus.
He broke in on Elvis Merzlikins in the second period and went backhand for the snipe. It made the score 3-1 for the Bolts. Namestnikov has struggled to put up points in his return to Tampa Bay this season. The 30-year-old winger has three goals, six assists and 51 shots in 37 games.
