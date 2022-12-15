Namestnikov (lower body) is good to go against Columbus on Thursday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Namestnikov sat out Tuesday against the Kraken but is back at practice Thursday and ready to play. He has only one goal and six points in 27 games this season and has averaged a tick under 13 minutes in TOI to date.
