Namestnikov scored his second goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He spoiled Matt Murray's shutout bid early in the third period by banging home the rebound on his own shot right off a faceoff in the Toronto zone, but it was all the offense the Lightning could muster. Namestnikov is enjoying a little surge in productivity, scoring both his goals on the season and adding two helpers over the last seven games, but he had just one assist over his prior 19 contests and his bottom-six role gives him little fantasy upside.