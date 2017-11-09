Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Lights lamp twice
Namestnikov scored two goals on four shots and added a helper in a 5-1 win over the Sharks on Wednesday.
Namestnikov already has 17 points through 16 games, which is notable because his current career high is 35 points. That's what playing on a line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov can do for you. One of Namestnikov's two goals was on the power play, and he already has tied his season high for power-play points (six).
