Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Nets 11th goal of season
Namestnikov picked up his 11th goal of the season Tuesday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Namestnikov has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last eight games, but he has 24 points in 27 games. Yes, his torrid start from earlier has slowed, but his production is very much for real. Namestnikov's career best of 35 points (2015-16) is about to be obliterated and you're the beneficiary.
