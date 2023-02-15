Namestnikov scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Namestnikov scored at 4:10 of the third period, and it was his tally that forced overtime. The 30-year-old has been utilized in a more defensive role this season -- he has just four points in 17 outings since the start of January. He's at five goals, seven helpers, 62 shots on net, 64 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 51 appearances.