Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Nets power-play goal in victory
Namestnikov opened the scoring on the power play in Sunday's win over the Ducks.
That's three straight games with a goal for Namestnikov, who is thriving on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. The 24-year-old has been a fantasy revelation with nine goals and 19 points through his first 18 contests. The sniper has already struck four times on the power play and should continue to pile up points given his role on the hottest team in the NHL. Use him well.
More News
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Lights lamp twice•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Snaps two-game point drought Monday•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Factors into two man-advantage scoring plays•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Five games, five points playing on top line•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Three points in first two games•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Slots onto top line on first day of camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...