Namestnikov opened the scoring on the power play in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

That's three straight games with a goal for Namestnikov, who is thriving on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. The 24-year-old has been a fantasy revelation with nine goals and 19 points through his first 18 contests. The sniper has already struck four times on the power play and should continue to pile up points given his role on the hottest team in the NHL. Use him well.