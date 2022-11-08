Namestnikov has gone eight games without a point.

Things have not gone well for Namestnikov in his return to Tampa Bay. He is averaging 13:38 a game, but he has just three assists on the season. His hit total (20) is notable, though. The last time Namestnikov was this physical was his first season with the Rangers (2018-19) when he delivered 31 points and 140 hits. His fantasy value was limited then and with his 30th birthday just weeks away, it's not getting any higher.