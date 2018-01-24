Namestnikov scored a goal and assisted on Yanni Gourde's game winner in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Predators.

His nifty pass set up Gourde for a tap-in goal less than two minutes into extra time. Namestnikov was on the ice for all four Lightning goals, finishing the night with a plus-4 rating -- a vast improvement on the minus-5 mark he'd produced over his previous nine games.