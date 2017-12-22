Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Pots 15th goal
Namestnikov scored the game-tying goal in the third period to force overtime Thursday against Ottawa.
For all the talk of Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, Namestnikov is having a very strong breakthrough season. The first-liner has scored in three of his last four games and is up to 30 points (15 goals) in 34 contests. The 25-year-old skates on that dynamic first line and has been absolutely lethal with the man advantage. He needs to be in your lineup every night.
