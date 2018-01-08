Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Producing after shuffle off top line
Namestnikov snapped a three-game point drought with two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
He now has 35 points in 42 games, which ties his career mark recorded in 80 games in 2015-16. Namestnikov picked up the points while skating with Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde. We're not sure if this line will stick, but regardless, Namestnikov seems to be able to produce with any linemates.
