Namestnikov's point streak now stands at four games and four points (two goals, two assists) after delivering an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

His 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) are just three from tying his high-water mark of 35 set in 2015-16. Namestnikov is an excellent complementary offensive player and the perfect fit on the top line with studs Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.

