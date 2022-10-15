Namestnikov collected two assists Friday as the Lightning claimed a 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Namestnikov, a well-traveled center, is finding early success with his seventh NHL organization. The 2011 first-round draft pick collected his first two assists for his new club on Friday. Namestnikov, who dressed for three teams during 2019-20, could benefit from playing on a line with a youthful Ross Colton and Corey Perry, a proven scorer.