Namestnikov scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.

Namestnikov had already cruised past his previous career-high offensive numbers weeks ago, but hitting the 20-goal mark is definitely noteworthy for the 2011 first-round pick. His offensive pace has slowed since being demoted to more of a checking role, and because he's a solid two-way player, he's not guaranteed to return to a scoring line anytime soon. Still, there is enough talent in Tampa Bay for Namestnikov to provide value in most fantasy settings, and he continues to skate with the dangerous No. 1 power-play unit.