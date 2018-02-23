Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Scores 20th goal of campaign
Namestnikov scored his 20th goal of the season and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 win over Ottawa.
Namestnikov had already cruised past his previous career-high offensive numbers weeks ago, but hitting the 20-goal mark is definitely noteworthy for the 2011 first-round pick. His offensive pace has slowed since being demoted to more of a checking role, and because he's a solid two-way player, he's not guaranteed to return to a scoring line anytime soon. Still, there is enough talent in Tampa Bay for Namestnikov to provide value in most fantasy settings, and he continues to skate with the dangerous No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Shuffles down to third line•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Back-to-back multi-point games•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Picks up two points in Tuesday's OT win•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Producing after shuffle off top line•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Quickly closing in on career mark•
-
Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Pots 15th goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...