Namestnikov picked up a goal Tuesday night in a 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

It was his first goal in eight games and just his second point in that span. The Bolts have been fiddling with its lines and Namestnikov has been shuffled to the third line with Adam Erne and Matthew Peca. The line combos will continue to be fluid and Namestnikov will move up and down in the coming games. But right now, his early production has slowed down and he might warrant a bench role if he can't shake the funk.