Namestnikov won't play against Seattle on Tuesday due to an undisclosed injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Namestnikov is still considered day-to-day, so fantasy players shouldn't be anticipating a long-term absence for the winger. After scoring 16 goals last season for Detroit and Dallas, the 30-year-old Russian has struggled to find the back of the net, scoring just once in 27 outings this year.
