Namestnikov signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Lightning on Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Namestnikov drew into 75 games split between the Red Wings and the Stars last season, picking up 16 goals and 30 points over that span. Namestnikov will likely have to settle for a bottom-six role with Tampa Bay in 2022-23, so he may struggle to crack the 30-point mark next year.