Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov: Snaps two-game point drought Monday
Namestnikov recorded a goal and an assist with two shots on net and two blocked shots during Monday's 8-5 win over Florida.
The 25-year-old winger has recorded five goals and 13 points through 13 games this season, and he's locked into a cushy fantasy setup skating with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos in all situations. Until Namestnikov is bumped from the line, he's likely to remain a strong fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Better yet, as long as he's scoring, he's likely to continue lengthening his leash alongside the two superstars.
