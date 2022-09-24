Namestnikov opened camp Thursday as the LIghtning's third-line center, reports Tampa Bay Times.
Namestnikov started his NHL career with the Bolts, but was traded in 2018. Since then, he has seen time with the Rangers, Senators, Avalanche, Red Wings and Stars. Namestnikov delivered 16 goals and 14 assists in 75 games last season, split between Detroit and Dallas.
