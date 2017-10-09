Namestnikov has looked sharp on the Lightning's top line, delivering three points, including two goals, in his first two games.

Both of his goals came on the power play. Namestnikov is skating with Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos, and looks every part a top-line winger. He brings a defensive conscience to the trio and a delicious ability to dish pucks -- that's a sweet combination when skating with two elite snipers.